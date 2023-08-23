Mayor Turner said City of Houston water restrictions could soon be coming

The comments came during Wednesday's city council meeting.

HOUSTON — Are water restrictions coming to the City of Houston? Mayor Sylvester Turner hinted they may during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Texas has been mired in a drought, and after a one-day break from 23 straight days over 100 degrees, the Houston area is back in the oven with triple-digit highs in the forecast for the next several days.

During the council meeting, Mayor Turner said he knew that residents were experiencing water pressure issues because of leaks and that contractors are working on the problem now. But he also said that the city could soon put restrictions in place.

“Public works is also looking at, and I’m looking at whether or not we’re going to put in an order in terms of when people can use their water during the course of the day,” Mayor Turner said. “Because what is happening now is that it is so hot and, let’s say people are getting home and they are watering their grass and taking showers. They’re doing everything in the normal way and more, so it is better to have the pressure for the water to cook and place on your bodies to clean, so I do anticipate something coming out in that very soon because it doesn’t seem right now we can get a break.”

At this point, it’s not clear what restrictions would look like or when they would go into effect.

“We’ve got to manage this crisis and to get us through this crisis, I’m going to ask Houstonians to work with us and that is to water your grass late at night, not during the day, not at 6, 7 o’clock in the afternoon, minimize your use much as possible, but we’ll put forth a plan to address that soon.,” Turner said.

