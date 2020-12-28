Mayor Turner to speak as Moderna vaccinations begin at HHD | Watch live at 1:30 p.m.

The Houston Health Department will receive the Moderna vaccine Monday and will begin vaccinating employees.

HOUSTON — The Moderna coronavirus vaccine will arrive Monday at the Houston Health Department as the city continues to push for vaccinations and testing amid a case surge.

The health department will begin vaccinating employees immediately.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to discuss the current cases and give an update on the city's coronavirus response. Healthcare workers remain the main focus of vaccination efforts.

Health experts are expecting a serious surge in cases at the start of the new year fueled by a rise in holiday gatherings and travel.

More than 230,000 people have tested positive and over 2,600 have died from coronvirus in the Houston area, according to recent data.

The Harris County positivity rate had jumped from 13.1 percent from 12.3 percent within a week, according to a spokesperson for Judge Lina Hidalgo.

While the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Houston weeks ago, the Moderna formula received federal approval last Friday.

The biggest difference between the two vaccines are the storage requirements and administration process.

The Moderna doses are given 28 days apart. It's 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at a negative 70 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, Moderna can be stored at negative 20 degrees. That's the temperature of an average home freezer making the vaccine easier to distribute.