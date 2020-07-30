‘Too much hydroxychloroquine’ | Mayor Turner pokes at President Trump for affordable housing tweets

The president tweeted that keeping low-income housing out of the suburbs would lower crime, raise home values.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was left momentarily speechless Thursday when asked about a pair of controversial tweets by President Donald Trump.

Trump claimed Wednesday his decision to repeal the Obama administration’s Affordable Housing Act would boost housing prices and lower crime in the suburbs.

The Fair Housing Act was designed, in part, to prevent communities from discriminating against minorities.

“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low-income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

When asked about the tweets at a news conference, Turner seemed stunned.

After a long pause, the mayor said he was offended by the comment and it was hard to respond to a statement when "the whole premise behind it is flawed."

“People who live in affordable housing are not by definition criminals,” Turner said. “They deserve respect and they deserve affordable housing.”

Then the mayor took at a jab at the president’s push for hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment. Trump has said he took the anti-malarial drug for a couple of weeks in May.

“Sometimes too much hydroxychloroquine will just do things to you. Stay away from it. That’s all I can tell you,” Turner said.

He wasn’t the only one offended by Trump's tweets.

“As the suburban mom of four in KS, I believe this statement is horrifying and appallingly racist and insulting to not only low-income citizens but suburban families across the country,” Jennifer Marsh tweeted.

“Have you ever met the residents of low-income housing? They are security guards, grocery clerks, electricians, plumbers, housecleaners, bus drivers, and other essential employees that we depend on. The fact that they can't afford market rate is an indictment of society not them,” Bliss Broyard responded.

Others backed Trump.

"Love it!! Awesome! This is the land of opportunity, not handouts,” Gene Matthew said. “It’s up to each person to make their own way and not up to others who do make it to help them unless they of course want to. Always happy to help people but don’t want to be told I have to.”

And from Kristine Giannini:

“Thank You for protecting (the) value of my home in the suburbs. I worked hard and saved my money to be able to buy my first house in Suburb and I don’t want my value to drop and crime to go up. I worked to [SIC] hard to achieve the American Dream and I don’t want Leftest [SIC] to ruin it for me”