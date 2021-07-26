Mayor Turner says minority neighborhoods getting 'unfair' treatment by Harvey home rebuilding program

"I don't think it's unreasonable to request that they get back what they had...," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is speaking out on what he's calling "unfairness" by a Harvey home rebuilding program in mostly minority neighborhoods.

During a press conference Monday, Turner highlighted three communities specifically — Pleasantville, Studewood and Sagemont — saying in some cases, the Texas General Land Office is replacing three-bedroom homes in these communities with only two bedrooms homes.

"I don't think it's unreasonable to request that they get back what they had because when they fail to do that it diminishes the value of their home and in return, it also diminishes the value of their community," Turner said.

The GLO reportedly said its hands are tied by the U.S. Department of

Housing and Urban Development's funding rules and deed restriction requirements.

Mayor Turner said the City of Houston will see to it that GLO abides by the Fair Housing Act.