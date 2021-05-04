Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo to denounce Texas voting legislation | Coming up at 3 p.m.

The proposed bill would limit who can receive absentee ballots, eliminate drive-thru voting and prevent sending ballots to people registered at P.O. boxes.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with several other local officials including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Fort Bend County Judge KP George, will be holding a press conference to denounce voting legislation currently being considered by the Texas Legislature.

Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference alongside Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain to announce he wanted to put a stop to voter fraud with a bill that would eliminate some of the options Harris County voters had in the 2020 presidential election.

The proposed bill would limit who can receive absentee ballots, eliminate drive-thru voting and prevent sending ballots to people registered at P.O. boxes.

"Doesn’t matter what party you’re in, it doesn’t matter your party affiliation, what matters is our collective efforts to agree and to achieve the goal of ensuring we promote integrity in the election process," Abbott said.

The governor claimed election integrity in 2020 was questioned in Harris County with the mail-in ballot process. He accused the county elections offices of trying to send unsolicited applications to millions of voters who would not be eligible to vote by mail.

But Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo countered by saying the bill is a direct response to the massive success Harris County had with the 2020 election process.

Hidalgo labeled it as a solution in search of a problem that weaponizes the election system against voters.

She said the legislation would not only prevent the county from sending mail-in ballot applications but would also limit voting hours, therefore, reducing voter turnout.

Hidalgo said their 2020 plan— which included tripling the number of early voting locations and implementing late-night voting and drive-thru voting locations — resulted in Harris County having the highest voter turnout.

Abbott complained that Harris County allowed anyone to cast their ballot via curbside voting, which he claims should only be an option for certain voters. And he claimed poll watchers were denied their ability to do their jobs.

"All of those were used by all voters both Republican, Democrats, Independents, folks from all walks of life who are eligible voters took advantage of those policies," Hidalgo responded.

Abbott said the county's decision to set up drive-thru polling places for the 2020 election due to the COVID pandemic was illegal. But the Texas Supreme Court ruled drive-thru votes in Harris County were allowed and will not be thrown out despite many lawsuits fighting against this process.