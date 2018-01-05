Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke at the annual State of the City address on Tuesday.

The mayor says the city is only stronger after surviving Hurricane Harvey. During his speech he urged the federal government to give the city more funding to protect itself from the next natural disaster.

He also spoke about how the city is reforming construction rules, not to prevent development but so we build in a more responsible way.

"Some things will have to change, for some these changes may seem too aggressive, and for others, they may not be aggressive enough." he said.

The mayor also addressed the budget reductions he plans to introduce in the next few days.

