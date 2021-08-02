Mayor Turner update on COVID-19 vaccine plan, city's gun violence | Watch live at 3 p.m.

Stream the press conference live on this page or the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

COMING UP AT 3 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be giving an update on the city's latest COVID-19 response, including vaccinations.

The mayor will also be discussing the recent shootings and homicides within the city.

Last week, Houston's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse said hospitalizations and positivity rates in the city were starting to level off. Although a small sign of good news, officials warn that this is not a sign to start letting down your guard.

"We got to keep vigilant on this. We have to get this together. Vaccinate when you can,” President of the Houston Emergency Nurses Association Kevin McFarlane said.

Texas is expected to receive more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, with 50,625 coming to Harris County and thousands more to Fort Bend, Galveston, Montgomery and Brazoria counties.

But that’s not all. This week, pharmacies across Houston will start getting their first-round vaccine to distribute.

For Texas, that includes CVS, Walmart and H-E-B.

CVS says they’ll start accepting appointments as early as Tuesday for the first vaccinations on Thursday.

As far as crime in the city is concerned, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Sunday that the city "had too much gun violence this weekend."

Some of the incidents included the deadly shooting of a woman on Rannie Road and two teenagers injured in a drive-by shooting on Corporate Drive.