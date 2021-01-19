Mayor Turner disappointed no local officials invited to Abbott's roundtable with TMC leaders

"We welcome Governor Abbott to Houston today. Houston is the largest city in Texas and America without Medicaid Expansion, meaning that the public health infrastructure will face extremely difficult challenges in assisting vulnerable communities when it comes to vaccinations. With so many families without primary healthcare coverage, all levels of government must work together to serve our shared constituents.



"The Houston Health Department has been working tirelessly to vaccinate Houstonians. Both Houston Health and Harris County Public Health have the experience and a lot of insight to offer regarding vaccine distribution. We must work as a team and seek to be as inclusive as possible to get the job done."