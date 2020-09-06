Mayor Turner says he'll ban chokeholds in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a big announcement during George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday. He said that he was going to sign an order that bans Houston police from using chokeholds and strangleholds.

“Right now the city attorney is drafting an executive order, an order I will sign when I get back to city hall. It says in this city, we will ban chokeholds and strangleholds. In this city, we will require de-escalation. In this city, you have to give a warning before you shoot. In this city, you have a duty to intervene,” said Turner.