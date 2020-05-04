HOUSTON — In the light of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Turner is asking all Houstonians to commit to a dedicated time of prayer or meditation this Thursday, April 9 at noon.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said despite everything going on there is still so much to be thankful for and it is important to recognize prayer works.

“Regardless of what denomination one may be or religious views one may have, we must come together as a city and stand on faith,” said Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard.

The city of Houston has more than 600 cases with nine deaths.

Mayor Turner said the next several weeks are going to be critical as the city heads closer to reaching its peak in the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are in the storm," said Mayor Turner. "And we are going to be in this storm now over the next several weeks which are going to be a critical phase for us.”

Houston is under a 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order through April 30.

