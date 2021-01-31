'She said yes' | Mayor Turner's daughter is engaged

Mayor Turner shared the exciting announcement during a press conference Saturday about Houston's ongoing COVID vaccine distribution process.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was all smiles during a press conference Saturday about the city's ongoing efforts with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

An initial thought was that things were going well at the vaccination site where he spoke so his spirits were high, but the real reason for his energetic energy was that his daughter, Ashley Turner, had just got engaged.

Turner made the announcement in the middle of the press conference.

“I’m excited today because my daughter’s boyfriend proposed to her about an hour ago," Turner said. “He proposed and before she could say 'Yes' I was about to say yes for her.'”

Under his mask, you could still see Turner grinning from ear to ear. He even mentioned that Ashley was taking too long to say yes so he interfered.

“ He proposed and I said, "Yes she will, yes she will, yes she will'"

Photos posted on Mayor Turner's personal Twitter account show a very ecstatic Ashley showing off her beautiful engagement ring. We even get a sneak peek of her fiance down on one knee and Ashley seemingly in tears.

Turner mentioned the engagement happened at the end of Ashley's birthday drive-thru celebration, and although her dad answered before she could, Ashley did say yes.

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

.@aturner4545 was truly a surprised this afternoon at the end of her birthday drive by celebration at @KidsMealsInc.



She said yes. 💍



Please join me in congratulating her and her fiancé @JimmieCapt. pic.twitter.com/RAiyFm7toJ — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 31, 2021