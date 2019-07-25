HOUSTON — If you live in 2nd Ward and your home is in desperate need of repairs, listen up.

On Thursday, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rebuilding Together Houston kicked off a new community revitalization initiative to repair homes for families in need.

They’re now looking for sponsors and hoping to raise $2.5 million to repair up to 100 houses in the next three to five years.

Right now, they’re focusing on homes in 2nd Ward – from replacing old roofs to installing new water heaters and more.

The work will be done by both contractors and volunteers with no cost to the homeowner. It’s an effort families, who are part of the first wave of home repairs, couldn’t be more thankful for.

“It’s real nice because people come out here and volunteer their time, and we’d just like to say thank you to all of them, we appreciate what they’re doing to help us,” Tony Blanco, home being repaired, said.

“Look, I have talked to senior citizens who have thought they have been forgotten, and overlooked, and here comes Rebuilding Together Houston, and they have repaired and rebuilt their homes, and it just really adds to their spirit,” the mayor said.

The mayor says their emphasis are on senior citizens, veterans, folks with disabilities and people who can’t afford to repair their homes.

To find out if you might qualify, just go to rebuildinghouston.org or call 713-659-2511.

