'People will be held accountable' | Mayor Turner reacts to racy video shoot using HFD fire trucks

What impact this racy video shoot may have had on calls during that time remains a key part of the investigation.

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is still investigating how a sexually provocative video shoot was allowed to happen using city-owned fire trucks.

Now Mayor Sylvester Turner is joining the chorus of critics and promising accountability, too.

"That is totally unacceptable," Mayor Turner said.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Turner reacted to what was filmed outside Station 46, one of Houston's busiest fire stations. Firefighters are accused of allowing a local marketing company to shoot a racy video using HFD firetrucks as the backdrop.

"I don't care who you are, you're still City of Houston employees," Mayor Turner said. "And these are still city assets and city buildings and engaging in any, or allowing, permitting in any way, shape or form of these racy videos at a fire station on fire equipment, that's unacceptable."

"We're not going to allow it & disciplinary actions will follow" - Mayor @SylvesterTurner reacts to racy video of bikini-clad women filmed dancing up on @HoustonFire trucks.



Hear more from the Mayor coming up on #khou11 at 6 pic.twitter.com/mFmRu65xKO — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) May 27, 2021

KHOU 11 is learning more about fire station 46. There are a total of five fire trucks housed at the station. 14 firefighters are assigned there. Each of the four shifts have two captains on duty each day.

"Everybody is held accountable," Mayor Turner said. "I trust Chief (Sam) Peña will thoroughly investigate it and people will be held accountable and they will."

"It is not permissible, not acceptable, not allowable, and we are not going to allow it and disciplinary actions will follow," Mayor Turner said.