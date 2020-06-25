Mayor Sylvester Turner names 45-member task force on police reform

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner announced members of a newly formed task force on police reform Wednesday afternoon.
Turner said the task force will work with the Houston Police Department reviewing policies and procedures.
Forty-five Houstonians from different walks of life will work on this new task force to find new ways to police in the city including crisis aversion, when video should be released and community policing.
The task force will be led by Larry Payne.
“We do this so future generations won’t have to live through this nightmare, have to go through and mothers wonder if child make it home at night,” Payne said.
The mayor expects the task force to have ideas for change and timelines to make those changes by Sept. 30.
