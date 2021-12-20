Mayor Sylvester Turner 'feeling OK' as he continues to recover from COVID-19

Houston's mayor said he's already feeling better and he credits the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot for his relatively mild symptoms.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave us a COVID-19 update Monday as he continues to recover at home.

The mayor is isolated since being diagnosed late last week, but he spoke with KHOU 11 News anchor Mia Gradney, who asked how he's feeling.

"I'm feeling okay. I'm better than I was several days ago," Mayor Turner said. "I never had a fever; no shortness of breath or fatigue. I did have, I do have a cough."

The mayor said is oxygen levels are good too. He credits the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot for his relatively mild symptoms.

He thinks he knows where he was exposed to COVID.

"I do recall speaking at a particular event, in close proximity to the mothers who were speaking, and we were standing right next to one another, and we did not have the masks on while we were speaking," Mayor Turner told Mia. "It spreads very, very quickly. And if you're given an opening, it will latch on to you."