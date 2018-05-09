HOUSTON - The mayor is warning Houstonians that a measure on the November ballot to raise firefighters pay could lead to cuts in personnel.

Sylvester Turner, along with Fire Chief Sam Pena and Police Chief Art Acevedo, made their case Wednesday during a town hall meeting for why the proposed pay raise would be too costly for the city to maintain over the next three years.

The meeting held at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, was open to the public to weigh in on the pay raise as well as the “Rebuild Houston” initiative, both on the ballot for November 6th. One of eleven scheduled meetings between now and then.

Turner told the crowd of how the fire union turned down pay raises of both 4-percent and 9.5-percent. The union finally settled on a 25-percent raise with the purpose of matching the pay for police officers without the additional requirements on education or work schedules.

25-percent would amount to roughly $98 million dollars per year, of which Turner says the city can’t afford.

“They deserve a pay raise, but I cannot pay what I do not have,” Turner said.

The firefighter union is asking for a 25% pay raise. If you are asking me whether or not they are deserving of a pay raise, the answer is yes. But, we simply can not afford to give them 25% without significantly reducing personnel and some city services may be impacted. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 5, 2018

Turner followed the comments by saying, “this is not about whether you like firefighters or not. This is an issue of what is the city capable of paying.”

If the raise were to go into effect, Turner says as many as 931 firefighters would be laid off, from the more than 4,000 currently on staff. Other departments such as public safety, parks and libraries would also lose staff.

“We can’t get rid of 800 firefighters at one shot and then deliver the same level of service because I still need to cover those shifts 365 days. In order to do that, I need a certain amount of firefighters. Reducing it by 800 and not replacing it by some employee will not get me there,” Fire Chief Pena said.

Pena claims the fire department is tapped out on resources as is and does not have the funding necessary for replacing their fleet of vehicles, let alone the training required to maintain skilled firefighters.

With that in mind, Pena offered his own suggestions which included reducing the number of shifts from 4 to 3 and turning a number of the fire inspection and dispatch services into civilian jobs.

By doing so, Pena says the city could save an average of $20 million each year which could go toward replacement vehicles and the “$45 million needed right now just to get up to par with other departments resources,” Pena said.

Chief Acevedo echoed his concerns for what could be a drastic reduction of services through fire and EMS.

“These are not scare tactics, this is a real issue. We can’t afford more cuts, we can’t afford a reduction in training,” Acevedo said.

