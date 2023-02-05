Meet 'Mattress Mack,' the newest K-9 officer working in Harris County Precinct 4

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There's a new sheepdog on the streets but his name sounds very familiar.
"Mattress Mack" is the newest K-9 with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
Jim McIngvale's monicker and alter ego perfectly fit the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois.
"Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has always believed in God, country, family and hard work. Precinct 4 is proud to exemplify these values in our K-9 'Mattress Mack,'" Pct. 4 said in a release.
Mattress Mack and his handler, Deputy George Henson, are already on the streets. The K-9 is trained in explosive odors.
Community members recommended the K-9's name.
Mattress Mack was donated to Constable Mark Herman’s Office by K9s4Cops. For more information on how to support the organization, please visit www.k9s4cops.org.