Meet 'Mattress Mack,' the newest K-9 officer working in Harris County Precinct 4

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There's a new sheepdog on the streets but his name sounds very familiar.

"Mattress Mack" is the newest K-9 with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Jim McIngvale's monicker and alter ego perfectly fit the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois.

"Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has always believed in God, country, family and hard work. Precinct 4 is proud to exemplify these values in our K-9 'Mattress Mack,'" Pct. 4 said in a release.

Mattress Mack and his handler, Deputy George Henson, are already on the streets. The K-9 is trained in explosive odors.

Community members recommended the K-9's name.