Dozens of people, including Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, stood in front of a mic Friday to ask the Houston-Galveston Area Council to delay funding towards the I-45 expansion project.

Mattress Mack called the project "a $7 billion boondoggle," and said it will bring more pollution, dust and congestion to the city.

“I respectfully ask the H-GAC Transportation Council to not fund the I-45 project," said Mattress Mack. "Instead seek bold, innovative, game-changing solutions to the flooding and transportation problems in Houston.”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who's also a member of the H-GAC, made a motion to delay funding towards the I-45 expansion project until January 2020.

She said the flooding impact and other factors affecting local neighborhoods have to been fully considered.

“Harris County Commissioners Court recently passed updated building standards based on new rainfall and floodplain data to ensure new development doesn’t lead to flooding in nearby areas. Our highways should be held to those same standards,” said Judge Hidalgo. “Until then, supporting this funding would be like putting a down payment on a house without seeing it first.”

HGAC is considering a $100 million down payment for just one segment of the overall I-45 expansion project, also known as the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. The overall project is $7 billion.

The project would expand portions of the freeway and reconstruct the 610 interchange. It will also impact parts of 59/69 and I-10 around downtown.

On Tuesday, several groups and residents gathered near downtown Houston to protest the expansion project. Critics said they used TxDOT’s own data to try and persuade the Houston-Galveston Area Council to vote against funding the project.

"'They have to understand that we are concerned with what’s happening in our community,” said longtime resident Kathy Blueford-Daniels.

The project is also expected to require the relocation of several businesses and homes in mostly lower income areas.

"168 single family homes, 1067 multi-family units, 331 businesses, and 24,873 jobs,” said Oni Blair with Link Houston.

We've reported that it includes the decommissioning of the Pierce Elevated on and that portions of 59 will go underground.

The agency said it already spent years getting input and educating the public on what it will mean.

"There will be some impact with right of way acquisition," said TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez. "But it’s to improve mobility in the area.”

TxDOT says new funding will help conduct further impact studies and that an expanded I-45 would actually help reduce pollution in the long run.

