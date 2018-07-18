HOUSTON - Mattress Firm has offered to pay for the funeral of a young woman who was shot and killed inside one of the company's northwest Houston stores this weekend.

Allie Barrow, 28, was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a Mattress Firm near Willowbrook Mall around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Mattress Firm CEO Steve Stagner on Wednesday released the following statement:

"We have been in communication with Allie’s family since learning of this heartbreaking incident and we will continue to provide them support however we can. Mattress Firm has offered to cover the cost of Allie’s services and we are working closely with her family to honor her memory through an additional donation. Additionally, in the past few days, there has been a groundswell of support from team members across the country who have donated their commission from sales to Allie’s family. We continue to focus on providing support for our employees, including providing grief counselors for anyone who would like to speak to a professional. As a company, you can never really be prepared for something like this to happen, and it’s the strength of our team and their generosity that makes me honored to be a part of the Mattress Firm family."

A capital murder charge is pending in Barrow's death against Jose Rodriguez, who was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Pamela Johnson and Edward Magaña.

Rodriguez is being held in jail without bond.

