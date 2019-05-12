A Mattress Firm Supercenter went up in flames in Sugar Land overnight.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 20000 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Details are limited at this time, but the fire marshal and arson investigators both were out at the site earlier trying to get to the bottom of this.

The blaze left the inside of the showroom gutted. The mattresses make the store a breeding ground for fire given how flammable they are, making for a destructive fire.

Sugar Land firefighters say when they first arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flames shooting from the roof. The building is a total loss.

The Sugar Land Fire Department says they plan to release more details about what happened here later this morning.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter