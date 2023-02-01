Diagnosed with terminal cancer, man celebrates life by getting matching tattoos with strangers

Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal cancer but instead of sulking, he's going around the country asking complete strangers to get matching tattoos with him.

HOUSTON — When Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he came to the realization that there's only one thing he'll be able to take with him when he dies: memories.

That's why he decided to spread positivity and inspiration in a unique way. Caskey has been traveling around the country asking complete strangers to get matching tattoos with him.

"In the summer of '20, I decided after sitting out on my son's back patio one day, the only thing I'd take with me are memories," Caskey said. "More than likely this cancer's going to kill me but I literally started going around asking total strangers if they wanted to get a matching tattoo to make a memory that I can take with me when I pass away."

Houston Texans player Mario Addison and others granted his wish at a north Houston tattoo parlor.

Caskey said he's been on his journey for a little more than a year and he has matching tattoos with 638 people.

"His name is going to live forever. He's always going to be known as the cool guy with the dope beard and a million tattoos," Addison said. "His name is going to carry on long after him and I'm going to make sure of that, also. That's why I wanted to make sure I got a tattoo with him, so I can keep his story going."

Caskey said he feels like the last two years of his life have been busy and have really opened his eyes to the good in the world.