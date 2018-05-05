Firefighters Friday night battled a massive blaze at a warehouse that spanned two blocks in Houston’s Second Ward.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at a mattress warehouse around 7 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Drennan Street. It was later upgraded to three alarms.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said a firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution after suffering a "physical injury" while working to put out the blaze.

Chief Peña said at least two houses have been damaged.

An HFD fire truck caught fire while trying to battle the blaze.

