Massive police operation underway in Alvin for barricaded person

It began with a gunshot victim who walked into the police department lobby on Thursday morning. Now, dozens of officers are handling a barricaded person.

ALVIN, Texas — Dozens of police officers and tactical team members converged on an Alvin apartment complex Thursday after a barricaded person was reported there.

It happened in the 400 block of West Dumble Street near and West Coombs Street.

A man walked into the Alvin Police Department lobby just before 9 a.m. with a gunshot wound, according to a statement from Alvin police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but there was no word on their condition.

It wasn't clear how the barricaded suspect was related to the shooting victim.

A nearby shopping center parking lot was taped off as dozens of police cruisers were parked and a mobile command post was set up.

A worker who answered the phone at a nearby business told KHOU 11 News that police officers began rushing into the parking lot, but nobody had told them why there was a massive presence of officers or why the parking lot was blocked off.