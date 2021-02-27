Firefighters work into the night extinguishing warehouse fire near Willowbrook

The burning building is visible from SH-249 and Beltway 8. No injuries have been reported.

HOUSTON — Multiple firefighter units and hazmat crews are responding to a burning warehouse late Saturday afternoon along SH-249 and the Beltway near the Willowbrook area.

It's happening in the 62000 block of Tomball Parkway (SH-249).

As of 7 p.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire. There's also been reports of a building collapse at the scene.

It's still unclear what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Residents are being asked to avoid area.

HCFMO HAZMAT and fire investigators are responding to a large fire in the 16200 block of SH 249. Please avoid the area, this is an active scene. More information as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/KGGP0OgBco — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) February 28, 2021

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the building has been vacant the past two years. It's currently owned by IQ Products Company, which supplies household, automotive and personal care products.

Drivers passing the scene shared video with KHOU 11, showing heavy flames and large plumes of black smoke engulfing the building.

Video also shows multiple firetrucks at the scene as they worked from daylight and into the night.

The warehouse was also once used to store WD-40 products, fire marshal's said.

WD-40 is an American brand and the trademark name of a water-displacing spray. The company also makes penetrating oil, lubricant, cleaner, degreaser and solutions to protect against or remove rust.