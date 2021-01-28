Massive fire erupts at abandoned apartment building in SE Houston

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HOUSTON — A massive fire engulfed an empty apartment complex Wednesday night in southeast Houston.

Video from the scene shows flames coming from several units of the Crystal Springs Apartments in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road.

The Houston Fire Department had to use a ladder truck to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters believe it may have started from the back of the building and spread.

Fortunately, the apartment building was abandoned and no residents lived there, but firefighters will be checking the building to make sure no one was inside when the fire erupted.

