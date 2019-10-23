HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire reported early Wednesday in the Alief area.

The fire broke out at a shopping center containing stores and restaurants before 4 a.m.

HFD responded to Bellaire east of S. Kirkwood, west of Chinatown, and found heavy flames coming from the roof of a meat and seafood grocery store.

Witness video obtained by KHOU 11 showed electrical lines at the back of the property sparking as well.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.

Fire crews said they had trouble getting into the store to fight the fire because the front door had burglar bars. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other businesses, however.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

