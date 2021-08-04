'He's always been super quiet' | Massage therapist tells different story about Deshaun Watson

Jasmine Brooks says the Texans quarterback was a client for two and a half years and never harassed her or asked her for sexual favors.

HOUSTON — Twenty-two lawsuits have been filed against Deshaun Watson, but on Wednesday, we spoke with a woman who says her experience with Watson was very different from the women who are accusing him of misconduct.

Jasmine Brooks says she was Watson’s massage therapist for two and a half years. She spoke exclusively with KHOU11's Len Cannon about the Texans quarterback.

“Deshaun Watson has never asked me for any sexual favors,” she said. "He’s never harassed me. He’s never coerced me into anything at all. He’s always been super quiet. The only conversations we’ve ever had, I’m usually the one initiating the conversation. I feel like I’ve been working on him for so long and I still don’t even really know too much about Deshaun, really, because he hardly talks.”

Below is a portion of the interview.

“I’m really here to stand up for my industry more than to defend Deshaun, as a massage therapist," said Brooks.

Brooks no longer has Watson as a client. On Thursday night on KHOU11 News at 10 p.m., we'll have part 2 of our conversation with Brooks. She explains why she's no longer Watson's massage therapist. She also wants to set the record straight about text messages released by Tony Buzbee.