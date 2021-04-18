"As of this morning, the SJSO is not aware of any fatalities related to the incident," deputies said. "No one has been arrested at this time.

LAPLACE, La. — Gunshots wounded six people at a 12-year-old's birthday party in LaPlace Saturday night, sheriff's deputies said.

Arriving at the scene around 8:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies said they learned an argument led to gunfire that left several people wounded, a statement from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happens in the 600 block of Golfview Drive, near where the road crosses Laffitte Street.

"As of this morning, the SJSO is not aware of any fatalities related to the incident," the statement said. "No one has been arrested at this time. More information will be announced as it becomes available. "

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers toll-free at 1.877.903.7867