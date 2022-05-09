Pastor says teen killed in Galveston crash was dedicated to faith, loved baseball

Mason Nelson was killed in a crash in front of his high school. Keith Brazier, charged with murder, had just gotten out of prison for his 3rd DWI, records show.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Grief counselors will be at Galveston Ball High School on Tuesday to console those affected by the death of 14-year-old Mason Nelson. After school, students will hold a vigil for their late classmate.

What happened

Nelson and four of his friends were inside a Jeep when it was struck by a speeding SUV, according to authorities. It happened on Friday around 6 p.m. right across the street from Ball High School, which is at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue O.

Who was Nelson?

A memorial to honor Nelson continues to grow at the site of the crash. Several students have been going by the memorial to leave mementos, pray and comfort each other.

He was a freshman at Ball High School and his pastor said he was hoping to make the junior varsity baseball team. He said Nelson was practicing just before the crash.

Nelson's pastor said the teen was best friends with his dad, who was raising him alone in Galveston.

His friends have spent the weekend paying their respects to the teen. Nelson's friends said the teen was funny, loved baseball and was strong in his faith. His family was well-known in the community and Nelson's loss still hasn't completely sunk in.

Diego Gutierrez showed up at the site on Monday. He was with Nelson at baseball practice just before the crash.

"I was at the volleyball game when it happened (the crash)," Gutierrez said. "You never know when something's going to happen, so always tell your family that you love them."

A memorial service for Nelson is planned for this weekend.

Pastor mourns

Aaron Sanders is the lead pastor at Coastal Community Church. He said Nelson's family started attending three years ago, but he met Nelson about eight years ago when he was coaching Little League sports.

Sanders said he rushed to the crash scene when he heard the news. He was there with Nelson's father.

“There’s a sense of helplessness there ... where you know your child is there but there’s nothing you can do to help him ... there’s nothing to do. So you just kind of are in shock. So, we do our best just to comfort and be there for the family," Sanders said. "His whole world has been turned upside down in literally a second."

Sanders said Nelson's father has been overwhelmed by the messages from his son's friends about how much of a difference he made in their lives.

"His story will continue to make an impact, and I think that's our hope," Sanders said.

Sanders said two other students who were critically injured in the crash remain in serious condition.

Lifeguards among victims

Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis sent out letters of condolences over the weekend. He said some of the crash victims were junior lifeguards, although it's unclear if Nelson or the victims who remain in the hospital were part of his staff.

Residents react

Denise Garrett lives on the corner of 41st and Avenue O. She said the tragedy has left her traumatized.

"I heard the bang. There was no skid marks. Just a big ol' bang," Garrett said. "It's devastating. It's terrible"

Surveillance video from one of her neighbors showed the white SUV that Brazier was driving speeding down Avenue O. Seconds later, the vehicle crashed into the silver Jeep.

"His parents ... my God, I can just only imagine. Can only fathom what they are going through," Garrett said.

Authorities said the passenger in Brazier's SUV was in stable condition.

"A third offense ... there should be no reason that man should be out in the streets," Garrett said. "He has to live with this rest of his life if he has a conscious."