Mayor Turner, other local officials to demand bar cancels reported 'mask off' party | Watch Live at 2 p.m.

HOUSTON — A Houston bar is reportedly planning a "mask off" party to celebrate the end of the statewide mask mandate, and local elected officials are demanding organizers cancel it.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, State Rep. Ann Johnson and several other local officials are calling the party a "super spreader event."

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the statewide mask mandate will be lifted and Texas businesses will be allowed to fully reopen Wednesday.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions from local officials, including Turner and Harris County Lina Hidalgo, who fear lifting coronavirus restricts could lead to more infections.

They're also concerned opening the state too early could jeopardize the progress made in lowering hospitalizations. It's their hope, residents will continue wearing mask and following COVID-19 safety habits like social distancing.