BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A large marsh fire on Bolivar Peninsula burned a small portion of Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary.

Conservative Director Richard Gibbons said he is not sure how the fire started, but it's not uncommon for beach campfires or a discarded cigarette to cause an unplanned fire.

Though the fire happened, coastal march can be rejuvenated with an occasional fire and make marsh more productive for wildlife, Gibbons said.

"We definitely want these to be planned events where safety precautions can be made," Gibbons said. "Fortunately the local VFD was nearby and were able to respond. We are grateful for their time, expertise, and wisdom to recognize that there wasn’t a need to put out a fire that didn’t cause a danger to the public."

Gibbons isn't sure if any wildlife was injured but hopes most were able to get of the way.

The fire started late Friday night and was still burning early Saturday morning. It's unclear if the fire is still going.

Fortunately, the fire wasn’t near any homes or other infrastructure.

