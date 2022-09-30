Mark Poland named Sugar Land police chief

He replaces Eric Robins, who retired in July after 30 years with SLPD, including four years as chief.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — After an extensive search, Sugar Land City Manager Michael W. Goodrum has named Mark Poland as police chief.

Poland is currently a Loudoun County undersheriff and colonel in Virginia.

He's expected to join SLPD on Nov. 1.

Poland replaces Eric Robins, who retired in July after 30 years with SLPD, including four as chief.

Poland supervised 841 law enforcement officers and civilians and managed a $111 million budget for LCSO. He's spent 26 years in law enforcement.

"I am looking forward to joining the Sugar Land team and working together to ensure we remain among the nation's safest cities," Poland said in a statement.

Poland joined LCSO in 1997 as a patrol deputy before promotions to detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major, lieutenant colonel and undersheriff/colonel. He served in and provided leadership for several divisions including patrol, major crimes, special victims' unit, narcotics and gangs, internal affairs and criminal investigations.

"I am a hard-working leader who demands professionalism from law enforcement individuals. I also believe, as a law enforcement official, leaders within our profession must continue to expand our knowledge and grow as professionals to keep ahead of ever-changing trends in crime."

Poland earned a bachelor's degree in police science from George Washington University and a master's degree in homeland security from The Naval Postgraduate School. He is a graduate of the 260th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and recently assisted as a subject-matter expert for the Department of Justice Commission on Law Enforcement report.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Virginia Chapter, the Major County Sheriffs of America, the Virginia Sheriff's Institute, the Virginia Sheriff's Association, and the National Sheriff's Association.