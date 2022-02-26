'Mardi Gras! Galveston' brings big economic push

It’s the last weekend of Mardi Gras in Galveston, bringing in a big economic push that many businesses had missed.

Thousands of people go to Galveston to shop, stay and eat for the celebration.

"Of course we really needed it. and all the businesses on the strand. It's really going to help us," said Sandra Hock with Pelican Island Gift Shop.

The Galveston Mardi Gras celebration is recognized as the 3rd largest in the country.

"Galveston is a party town and we have really missed it," said Becky Harness with Conversation Pieces on the Strand.

Last year, the celebration was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and low crowds throughout the year hurt many of the island's shops.

"We had lost a lot of businesses that had been here decades," said Harness.

Because of this loss of business, this year’s celebration is especially important to the city of Galveston. Everyone out there trying to make up for the lost money and time.