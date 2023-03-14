March Madness watch parties happening at this former UH basketball player's Third Ward bar

The Savoy is hosting watch parties for the University of Houston and Texas Southern University March Madness games.

HOUSTON, Texas — March Madness is around the corner and bars across Houston are gearing up and getting ready for the mania.

One bar, in particular, is making sure everything is on point because it has special ties to one of the teams in the competition.

On the corner of Emancipation and Wheeler sits a Third Ward bar that’s been around for more than 80 years. Today, its current owners, Black and Long Watson, have put new life into the location, reopening the staple as 'The Savoy.'

“You've got so much history right here, it has to be told," Black said. "And we just want to do our part to kind of keep it rolling. Let the story be told and share it with the rest of the country."

The owners said aside from the history, The Savoy is going to be the perfect spot to catch a little madness because basketball is one of the couple's favorite sports, especially Long's.

She has some special memories to the University of Houston, which is down the street.

“To be here back in the neighborhood, in the neighborhood spot, is beyond words, yeah magical," Long said.

Twenty years ago, she was a UH Lady Coog, playing the position of forward for five years on the University of Houston Women’s Basketball Team.

“It just kind of crafts your life, learn all of the things you need with sisterhood and it leads into business, from the team and coaching and schooling and balancing everything out," Long said.

Also down the street from The Savoy is Texas Southern University, another college in the March Madness brackets. The Watsons said they are cheering them on too.

“If they get a win in, oh this is it," Black said. "Just one, one at a time."

During March Madness, The Savoy is offering specialty foods, game day discounts and even custom cocktails named after the Tigers and Cougars.

“This is the place to be, this is the place to be," Black said. "We got the TVs, we got the food, we got the great drinks and the atmosphere. The vibe is on steroids!”

