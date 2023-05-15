1 dead after fire erupts at Marathon Galveston Bay refinery, officials say

Officials said the fire is under control and that a full investigation will be conducted.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — One person is dead after a fire broke out at the Marathon Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, according to officials.

The fire started Monday morning in a unit and was under control within a few hours, according to city officials. No shelter in place was needed and the fire was not deemed a threat to the community.

Officials initially said all employees and contractors were accounted for, but then released a statement saying an employee passed away as a result of the fire.

Here's the full statement from Marathon:

"We are deeply saddened to report that a Marathon employee has passed away as a result of the fire today at Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay refinery.

We extend our deepest sympathies to our employee's family, friends and co-workers, and our thoughts are with them as we all mourn his passing. The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident."

The employee's identity has not yet been released.

Video from Air 11 showed flames and smoke coming from an unknown area of the unit as crews worked to contain the fire. There's no word yet on what started the fire.

Texas City officials said they are monitoring the air quality in the area.