ADL map: Where is the most white supremacist propaganda distributed in the United States?

HOUSTON — White supremacist propaganda distribution and events are on the rise across the country, according to the Anti-Defamation League's annual report.

There were 6,751 incidents in 2022, a 38% increase over 2021.

Texas was targeted the most. There were 527 reported incidents of propaganda in 2022, a 61% increase over 2021.

"We’re disappointed and alarmed to see Texas at the top of the list," ADL Southwest Regional Director Mark B. Toubin said. "Over the past year and half, many residents in our region have reported white supremacist propaganda strewn overnight on their lawn or driveway within rock-filled plastic bags. In response, all Texans must resist these efforts at intimidation as well as speak out against this unconcealed display of antisemitism and hate."

Propaganda was reported in every state except for Hawaii, the ADL said. Besides Texas, (from most to least active) Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Utah, Florida, Connecticut and Georgia also had high levels of activity, according to the report.

Three white supremacist groups: Patriot Front, Goyim Defense League (GDL) and White Lives Matter (WLM) were responsible for 93% of the activity, according to the ADL.

Key findings from ADL’s 2022 report (taken verbatim from report) include: