HPD releases procession route for Sgt. Harold Preston | Open for map

HOUSTON — For those who wish to pay their respects to HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, the Houston Police Department has released the route for his procession today.

Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a Wall of Honor and a procession from the Houston Forensic Science Center to the Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston.

The funeral home is located at 9402 Lockwood Dr.

The procession will first head east on Old Spanish Trail before heading north on Highway 288. The procession will then get onto the Southwest Freeway before heading through downtown on I-69.

Sgt. Preston died Tuesday after he was wounded in a shootout during a domestic violence call.