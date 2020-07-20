Map shows locations of notable Houston murals

Close to 1,000 murals have been mapped out so far on HoustonMuralMap.com.

HOUSTON — Visiting one of Houston’s murals is something fun and safe you can do during the pandemic. Now, there’s a mural map that can help you find all of them.

Houstonmuralmap.com is a comprehensive guide to the area’s public art, created by UP Art Studio.

Elia Quiles said it just went online thanks to a digital grant through the City of Houston.

“I enlisted the help of mural hunters. I reached out to management districts. I reached out to a few artists. I just started compiling that data,” she said.

Close to 1,000 murals have been mapped out so far. You can sort them by artist or neighborhood. Anyone can update the website with pictures and new mural locations.

Quiles hopes everyone in the community will take advantage of the resource and keep it up to date.

“People do need something to do that allows them to do so safely. I think going around and touring murals is one of those things you can do. Grab your family. Grab your household. Make a day of it,” said Quiles.

