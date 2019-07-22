LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A body was found in a field Sunday near a home in Liberty County, deputies said.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said a person looking for a lost cow found the badly decomposed body lying in a field approximately 100 yards from a home on Gulf Company Road.

Investigator Sean Mitchell said the remains possibly belong to a man.

Detectives spoke to the land owner who said a man had been staying at the home on the property for the past several days and was last seen on Monday, July 15 driving away in a pick-up truck. The land owner told investigators he did not know the man well.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered while the investigation continues.



