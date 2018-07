HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in northwest Harris County Sunday morning.

The body was in the parking lot of a credit union located on the 4300 block of FM 1960, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are unclear how the man died and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Follow KHOU on Twitter and Facebook for updates.

© 2018 KHOU