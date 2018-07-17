AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas -- Residents and businesses near Western International Gas in Bellville have been ordered to evacuate after explosions were reported at the facility early Tuesday.

The business is located at 7173 Hwy 159 E, Bellville, TX 77418.

The Austin County Sheriff's Office says a mandatory evacuation is in effect in a mile radius around the plant. A voluntary evacuation was issued for up to two miles away.

Residents told KHOU 11 they heard at least two explosions at the plant around 7 a.m.

No further information has been released. Check back for updates to this developing story.

The plant is located about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

© 2018 KHOU