'It was amazing' | Manatee pulled from Texas City industrial canal finally getting medical treatment

"It was an amazing evening to see all the people that came out from many different organizations to be able to make this happen."

HOUSTON — A distressed manatee is getting much-needed medical treatment after it was rescued from an industrial canal in Texas City over the weekend, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

The nonprofit organization as well as SeaWorld rescue teams were out Friday removing the manatee from the canal. The mammal was taken to SeaWorld San Antonio for rehabilitation.

TMMSN Executive Director Heidi Whitehead said the creature had been reported a couple of days ago and the organizations had been trying to find its exact location.

Before jumping into action, rescuers were able to get the animal's health condition and decided it needed immediate medical intervention, Whitehead said.

"It was an amazing evening to see all the people that came out from many different organizations to be able to make this happen. And to be able to pull together for this threatened species," Whitehead said Friday night.

She explained manatees are rarely seen in Galveston Bay, but sightings occasionally happen, especially in the summer months. It can be dangerous for manatees in the winter when the water is cold.

"If they haven't left by these winter months, and the temperature is dropping in the water then they become cold stressed," Whitehead said.