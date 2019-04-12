HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were found dead Wednesday at a home near Hockley, according to authorities.

The man and woman were found at a house in the 24000 block of Bar Kay Lane, which is in the Ranch Country subdivision off U.S. 290 just outside the Grand Parkway.

It's not clear how the people died or what led up to the incident.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area while they were investigating.

