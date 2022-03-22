Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide in NW Harris County

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man and woman may have been retired members of the sheriff's office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a welfare check, and authorities believe it may have been a murder-suicide.

It happened in a residence in the 5300 block of Summit Hollow Drive in northwest Harris County near Queenston and Keith Harrow Boulevard.

While it wasn't immediately clear how the two died, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said both were believed to be retired from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a welfare check at a residence located at the 5300 blk of Summit Hollow Drive. Units arrived on scene and discovered an adult male and female deceased. Preliminary info appears to be a murder-suicide. Both are believed to be retired members of 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g1UGUV1ZaO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 22, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.