Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a welfare check, and authorities believe it may have been a murder-suicide.
It happened in a residence in the 5300 block of Summit Hollow Drive in northwest Harris County near Queenston and Keith Harrow Boulevard.
While it wasn't immediately clear how the two died, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said both were believed to be retired from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.