HOUSTON — Police responded to a gas station in southwest Houston where someone in a vehicle was reportedly shot and killed, Houston police confirm.

The shooting was reported at about 6 a.m. Monday on W. Fuqua at Ruppstock.

There are reports a small Ford SUV pulled into the gas station, and a wounded woman got out asking for help. The victim, a man, died inside the SUV.

Police said the victims were shot at another location, but it's not known what led up to the shooting.

