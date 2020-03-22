HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez, 75.

Police say the man suffers from dementia and was last seen at his home in the 7600 block of Avenue E in the East End community.

He was last seen at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police issued a notice for his disappearance just before 5 a.m.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, five feet seven inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jacket, black sweats and black shoes.

Any information concerning Ramirez-Gonzalez should be referred to Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston police Missing Person’s division at 832-394-1840.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter