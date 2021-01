Joseph Ivory, 26, left his home in northeast Houston Thursday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

HOUSTON — A northeast Houston man who has autism is missing and police are asking the public to keep a eye out for him.

Joseph Ivory, 26, left his home in the 4400 block of Bennington Street Thursday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since. That was around 4 p.m., according to Houston police.

Ivory was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit.

He is 5’11, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.