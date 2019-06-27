FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man with autism is missing from Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Bryan, 23, was last seen Wednesday evening in the Beasley area and could be near Orchard, the sheriff's office tweeted.

He is described as weighing around 120 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.