Man who just celebrated 87th birthday missing after leaving N. Houston home

Police said he is a white male about five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Missing Persons hope someone will know the whereabouts of an older man who hasn’t been seen since he left his home in a pickup truck.

Jimmy Tucker, 87, was last seen in the 1500 block of Wellington, not far from Parker and Hardy, at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 1. He was wearing unknown clothing but is believed to be in a white Ford pickup truck.

If you see him, please call HPD at 832-394-1840.