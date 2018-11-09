HOUSTON - Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old man who has trouble speaking.

David King was last seen at Dream Palace, a party hall located on the 11200 block of Bissonnet St. The Houston Police Department said he was with family before he went missing.

King was wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants. He is unable to provide his name, address and mumbles when he speaks due to a reported illness, according to police.

King is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have seen King or know his whereabouts please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

